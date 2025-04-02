Do Airlines Really Charge Fake Baggage Fees? I Asked An Expert

Alexander Lunyov via Unsplash Woman with a suitcase

I’ve seen it in TikTok after TikTok – a passenger places their baggage into a size-check basket, and it seems to fit.

But the airline staff seems to insist it doesn’t, leading to what seems like an unwarranted fine.

In the comments of videos like this one, app users say that the airline does this deliberately because they either get a kickback or have fine quotas to meet.

“As someone who worked in an airport I can tell you that each employee has a number of bags they need to charge per month to meet target,” a TikToker claimed.

So, we spoke to Hannah Mayfield, a money expert with travel insurance company PayingTooMuch, about whether the claims are broadly true.

Hannah doesn’t think that’s usually the case

Hannah says that though the rules can sting, she doesn’t think they’re usually malicious or deceptive.

“Airlines are notoriously strict about carry-on size and weight,” she says.

“Even if your bag looks like it fits, you could still get fined due to technicalities. Some airlines count weight as well as dimensions, while others impose last-minute gate checks – especially on full flights.

“I’ve even seen recent cases where passengers have been charged because the wheels or handles of their suitcase are slightly over the size restrictions.”

But though the rules “may seem unfair, airlines are within their rights to enforce them,” she said.

We’ve written before about how baggage weight is more crucial than you may think for planes, so even though the rules can seem arbitrary and petty, it makes sense that there’s at least a logic behind them most of the time.

“That’s why it’s essential to check your airline’s official carry-on limits and weigh your bag before you travel,” Hannah told us.

“Policies change frequently, so even if you’ve flown with the same airline before, it’s worth double-checking.”

What are my best odds of beating an unexpected fine?

Research can go a long way for most flights, the expert says.

“If you do get fined for having an oversized or overweight bag, travel insurance won’t cover you,” even though it’ll protect you from loss and damage.

“So, the best way to avoid unforeseen fines is to stay informed about your airline’s baggage rules and measure your luggage before you travel.”

Though some viral instances seem unfair, the travel and money specialist says that in general, most passengers will be fine if they’re careful enough about the fine print.