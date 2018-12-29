AJ Pritchard's Brother Curtis Forced To Pull Out Of Irish 'Strictly' After Nightclub Attack

AJ Pritchard’s brother Curtis has been forced to pull out of the Irish version of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, after the pair were beaten up in an “unprovoked” nightclub attack.
Bosses for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ have confirmed professional dancer Curtis will not be able to participate in the upcoming series, after sustaining a leg injury in the attack.
He is currently awaiting surgery after a group of eight men allegedly targeted him and AJ during a night out in Cheshire, and will not recover in time for the series launch next month.
An RTE spokesperson told The Mirror: “Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Curtis Pritchard was involved in an incident on 26 December 2018. As a result of the injuries sustained, he will not have recovered in time for the launch of the new series, which will air 6 January 2019.
“Dancing with the Stars wish Curtis a speedy recovery.”
They added: “A replacement for Curtis on the show is currently being arranged by ShinAwiL and we look forward to welcoming Curtis back when he recovers.”
Curtis, 22, has appeared on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in Ireland since 2017, and has partnered model Thalia Heffernan and businesswoman Norah Casey.
He will undergo his knee operation over the coming days.
A spokesperson for the brothers, who had been at home for Christmas, also confirmed AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs in the attack.
A statement from police revealed that two more people had also been injured in the attack.
“The four victims were taken to hospital for treatment. All have since been discharged,” they said.
“Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Crewe on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”