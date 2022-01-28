Alan Carr's Ex-Husband Paul Drayton Freed From Prison After Appealing Drink-Driving Sentence

Alan Carr’s ex-husband Paul Drayton has been freed from prison after winning an appeal against his drink-driving sentence.
The 50-year-old was jailed on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of “driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit”, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.
However, Drayton was released after two “harrowing” nights in custody, with a judge telling him on Friday that he should be given the opportunity to turn his life around.
Drayton broke down in tears in the dock as he was told he was being released, the PA news agency reported.
John Dye, representing Drayton, told the court that while he believed the offence “crosses the custody threshold” his two nights in custody had been “extremely difficult for someone who has poor mental health”.
After deliberating the case, Judge Shani Barnes returned to the courtroom and told Drayton that he had led an “exemplary life”.
“Of course it is right that we give you an opportunity to make amends and turn your life around,” she said.
She told him he would now receive a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.
Drayton’s original sentencing came just five days after he and comedian Alan announced they planned to divorce after three years of marriage and 13 years as a couple.
In a statement, a representative said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”
The former couple tied the knot in 2018, in a ceremony planned and officiated by their mutual friend Adele.