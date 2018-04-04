This year’s run of ‘Great British Bake Off’ celebrity specials has served up some unforgettable moments (we’re looking at you Nick Hewer), but bosses really did save the best till last with the final episode aired on Tuesday (3 April).
Alan Carr had his turn in the tent, after signing up to help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, and it’s fair to say he turned out to be as bad as we were expecting.
But what the comedian didn’t have in baking prowess he more than made up for with a series of hilarious disasters that had us all howling...
Before even getting to work, Alan revealed he’d suffered a baking-related injury during a practise run at home
His apple and pecan muffins didn’t turn out to be a triumph
His rolling pastry technique could definitely have done with a bit more work
His custard pie wasn’t fit to even throw in someone’s face
His cake mix nearly got an added ingredient (which would have been quite the choking hazard)
In fact, the mixer definitely wasn’t Alan’s friend
Neither was the oven, tbf
He had his very own bincident
And his ‘Rainbow’-inspired cake turned out to be the stuff of nightmares
The over-baked sponge didn’t exactly prove a hit with the judges either
Nevertheless, it’s fair to say Alan had a cracking time in the tent, and we can only applaud his efforts
You can catch up on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ on All4 now, and you can still donate to Stand Up To Cancer here.