    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/04/2018 09:24 BST

    Alan Carr's 'Great British Bake Off' Appearance Was Comedy Genius

    His 'Rainbow' cake was the stuff of nightmares.

    Channel 4

    This year’s run of ‘Great British Bake Off’ celebrity specials has served up some unforgettable moments (we’re looking at you Nick Hewer), but bosses really did save the best till last with the final episode aired on Tuesday (3 April).

    Alan Carr had his turn in the tent, after signing up to help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, and it’s fair to say he turned out to be as bad as we were expecting.

    But what the comedian didn’t have in baking prowess he more than made up for with a series of hilarious disasters that had us all howling...

    Before even getting to work, Alan revealed he’d suffered a baking-related injury during a practise run at home

    His apple and pecan muffins didn’t turn out to be a triumph

    His rolling pastry technique could definitely have done with a bit more work

    His custard pie wasn’t fit to even throw in someone’s face

    His cake mix nearly got an added ingredient (which would have been quite the choking hazard)

    In fact, the mixer definitely wasn’t Alan’s friend

    Neither was the oven, tbf

    He had his very own bincident 

    And his ‘Rainbow’-inspired cake turned out to be the stuff of nightmares

    The over-baked sponge didn’t exactly prove a hit with the judges either

    Nevertheless, it’s fair to say Alan had a cracking time in the tent, and we can only applaud his efforts

    You can catch up on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ on All4 now, and you can still donate to Stand Up To Cancer here

    Conversations