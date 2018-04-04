This year’s run of ‘Great British Bake Off’ celebrity specials has served up some unforgettable moments (we’re looking at you Nick Hewer), but bosses really did save the best till last with the final episode aired on Tuesday (3 April).

Alan Carr had his turn in the tent, after signing up to help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, and it’s fair to say he turned out to be as bad as we were expecting.

But what the comedian didn’t have in baking prowess he more than made up for with a series of hilarious disasters that had us all howling...

Before even getting to work, Alan revealed he’d suffered a baking-related injury during a practise run at home