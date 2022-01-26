Alan Carr's Estranged Husband Paul Drayton Jailed For Drink-Driving

Paul Drayton arriving in court on Wednesday Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison following a drink-driving incident last year.

In October 2021, Paul was arrested after reversing into a police car while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old initially denied the charge of driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit, claiming the breathyliser used on him was faulty, but eventually pleaded guilty in November.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday – five days after he and Alan announced they planned to divorce – Paul was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and given a three-year driving ban.

Advertisement

Defence lawyer John Dye told the court that Paul had been in the middle of a “perfect storm in his life” at the time of his arrest, adding that his client was “absolutely petrified” at the prospect of going to prison.

Paul with his estrange husband Alan Carr in 2018 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

District Judge Amanda Kelly said (via the Evening Standard): “You were dicing with death when you got behind the wheel in that state.

Advertisement

“Not only were you gambling with your own life but you were gambling with the lives of others.

“You could easily have killed or seriously injured someone else’s child, partner or friend.”

In a joint statement last week, Paul and Alan announced they had split after 13 years together, with a spokesperson saying: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Advertisement

The former couple tied the knot in 2018, in a ceremony planned and officiated by their mutual friend Adele.