Alan Cumming Recalls 'Nightmare' Stunt On James Bond Set: 'I Couldn't Move'

Alan Cumming via Associated Press

Alan Cumming truly suffered to make his James Bond villain memorable.

The classically trained actor naturally jumped at the chance to star opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 007 film GoldenEye, but still remembers an excruciating injury he sustained while filming the death of his character, the smarmy Russian hacker Boris Grishenko.

While fans still fondly recall him getting frozen to death by gallons of computer coolant — only moments after confidently declaring that he is “invincible” — Alan felt anything but indestructible when he was tied into place on set in order for dry ice (mimicking the coolant on screen) to land on the actor without him falling over.

“So what happened was they chucked the big thing of dry ice, but it was lumps of dry ice, which then stuck to my head and burned my scalp,” he told Vanity Fair in a video released on Wednesday. “And I couldn’t move because I had this rubber band around my waist.”

“So I’m there going like, ’Ah, ah! This is [hurting], ow, ow!” he continued.

Alan said that firemen jumped in and broke the lumps of dry ice into pieces after realising something was wrong, and although the scene didn’t ruin his experience on the first blockbuster of his career, the actor did confess to Vanity Fair that it “was a nightmare”.

Fortunately, the shots of a fully frozen Grishenko were handled with a lifelike mannequin.

Alan Cumming as Boris Grishenko and Izabella Scorupco as Natalya Simonova in GoldenEye. Keith Hamshere via Getty Images

Alan said that he declined to take his lifelike mannequin home after filming but stopped short of blaming his injury on that decision.

He ultimately seemed grateful to have participated in a Bond film — particularly as he got his own iconic line.

“Sometimes when you have a catchphrase and people want you to do things from an old film or play or something, it can be annoying,” he told Vanity Fair. “But I actually love when people want me to say, ‘I am invincible.’”

“Just another day at the office,” Alan joked about the painful stunt.

The long-running franchise has certainly proven challenging for plenty of other actors across the decades.