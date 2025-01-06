Drinking More Than This Many Units Of Alcohol Per Week Is Linked To Dementia Risk

Scott Warman via Unsplash

Though many lifestyle factors have been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia, it can be a little hard to prove definitively that one choice causes the condition.

Still, researchers are pretty confident that 14 “potentially modifiable” factors, including physical inactivity, smoking, and drinking alcohol can affect up to 45% of our risk.

Indeed neurologist and dementia author Richard Restak says you should ideally put down the bottle completely after 65 as it can not only damage your brain, but also increase the likelihood of falling (which is linked to Alzheimer’s risk).

If you like an odd tipple, though, dementia organisation Alzheimer’s Society has shared some guidelines.

Which are?

Per the organisation, “Alcohol consumption above recommended limits (of 14 units per week) over a long period of time may shrink the parts of the brain involved in memory.”

They add that if you drink more than 28 units a week “can lead to a sharper decline in thinking skills as people get older.”

Drinking more than is recommended by health bodies like the NHS is associated with a reduced volume of the brain’s white matter.

Dr Restak points out in his book, How To Prevent Dementia, that there’s a form of dementia which comes about thanks to alcohol misuse in particular.

Korsakoff’s syndrome, he says, is “marked by a severe loss of recent memory” and “results from the direct effect of alcohol on the brain.

It means your thiamine levels are reduced, and “within an hour, a normally functioning heavy drinker may become confused, lose balance, stagger, and fall. Most affected is the memory for recent events,” he says.

How and when should I cut down on alcohol?

Alzheimer’s Society says sticking to recommended limits ― if you’re not sure, try tracking your units and reducing them if needed ― can be helpful.

The NHS says both men and women should try to stick to 14 units a week or fewer ― a unit is about half a pint of low to medium-strength beer, or a shot (25ml) of spirits. A small glass of wine is usually about 1.5 units.

The NHS adds you should consider giving up alcohol if:

you feel you should cut down on your drinking

other people have been criticising your drinking

you feel guilty or bad about your drinking

you need a drink first thing in the morning to steady your nerves or get rid of a hangover.

You can visit your GP or seek specialised help if you need it.

