Aldi Egg Chair: The Iconic Best-Seller Is Back For 2022

Aldi's garden furniture must-have is back. Grab your egg fast or shop these six great alternatives.

The famous Aldi Egg Chair is back on sale.
Is your outdoor space in need of an on-trend upgrade? Ours too! But thankfully, the Aldi gods have answered our prayers, by bringing back their best-selling hanging egg chair on Sunday February 13.

Available from 8am on Aldi Specialbuys, this sought-after Spring essential boasts a stylish rattan design, a sleek powder-coated frame, and comfortable cushions perfect for getting cosy in the garden or conservatory on sunny afternoons. But be quick – because as with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Priced at a super reasonable £189.99, you’ll struggle to find a hanging chair that’s such good value for money. But if you happen to miss out on the Aldi option – or are looking for something a little different – here are some great alternatives that are available now with other retailers.

Dunelm
Singapore Hanging Egg Chair
With its black metal frame and rattan shell, this egg chair will make a sleek and chic addition to any outdoor space.
Get it for £229 from Dunelm
Wayfair
Merlin Hanging Chair
Portable and petite, hang this macramé chair up on a terrace or balcony for the perfect boho statement. Best of all, it can be packed away and moved location with ease.
Get it for £59.99 from Wayfair
Amazon
Cherry Tree Furniture Indra Rattan Swing Chair
We love the hand-woven rattan effect style and powder-coated steel frame of this bohemian egg chair. It’s the perfect bohemian addition to any indoor or outdoor space.
Get it for £319.99 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Chevron Garden Single Chair Pod
Create a nook in your garden or conservatory with this gorgeous pod. Super stylish, we love the contemporary chevron pattern and cosy cushions.
Get it for £429 from John Lewis & Partners
Not On The High Street
Indoor / Outdoor Hanging Egg Chair
This elegant Ella James chair is made from durable rattan and comes with grey cushions, and a headrest. Super versatile, it can be used both with and without the hanging stand.
Get it for £555 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
GardenCo Milan Hanging Egg Chair
With its padded thick cushions and deep back, this chair is perfect for snuggling up under the sun in the garden.
Get it for £289 from Amazon
