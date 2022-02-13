We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Is your outdoor space in need of an on-trend upgrade? Ours too! But thankfully, the Aldi gods have answered our prayers, by bringing back their best-selling hanging egg chair on Sunday February 13.
Available from 8am on Aldi Specialbuys, this sought-after Spring essential boasts a stylish rattan design, a sleek powder-coated frame, and comfortable cushions perfect for getting cosy in the garden or conservatory on sunny afternoons. But be quick – because as with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys – once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Priced at a super reasonable £189.99, you’ll struggle to find a hanging chair that’s such good value for money. But if you happen to miss out on the Aldi option – or are looking for something a little different – here are some great alternatives that are available now with other retailers.