HuffPost The famous Aldi Egg Chair is back on sale.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Is your outdoor space in need of an on-trend upgrade? Ours too! But thankfully, the Aldi gods have answered our prayers, by bringing back their best-selling hanging egg chair on Sunday February 13.

Advertisement

Available from 8am on Aldi Specialbuys, this sought-after Spring essential boasts a stylish rattan design, a sleek powder-coated frame, and comfortable cushions perfect for getting cosy in the garden or conservatory on sunny afternoons. But be quick – because as with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Priced at a super reasonable £189.99, you’ll struggle to find a hanging chair that’s such good value for money. But if you happen to miss out on the Aldi option – or are looking for something a little different – here are some great alternatives that are available now with other retailers.