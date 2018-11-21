Aldi Launches Budget Makeup Collection Inspired By Cult Beauty Favourites

First came the Jo Malone-inspired candles, reed diffusers, hand washes and body lotions. Then Aldi dipped its toes into the world of skincare with its own version of the Liz Earle-inspired hot cloth cleanser, followed by a budget-friendly eyeshadow for fans of Urban Decay’s iconic Naked Palette.

Now, the supermarket has stepped it up a notch, with a limited edition six-piece collection to rival its luxurious counterparts but priced from £2.29. Included in the release is a foundation primer, bronzer, bronze and glow palette, blusher, mascara and ‘beautifying’ balm. And let’s just say you might find something quite familiar about the packaging.

According to Aldi, the collection has everything you need to achieve a high-end look at a fraction of the cost. We haven’t tried the products ourselves, but can confirm they look pretty uncanny.