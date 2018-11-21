Aldi Launches Budget Makeup Collection Inspired By Cult Beauty Favourites

First came the Jo Malone-inspired candles, reed diffusers, hand washes and body lotions. Then Aldi dipped its toes into the world of skincare with its own version of the Liz Earle-inspired hot cloth cleanser, followed by a budget-friendly eyeshadow for fans of Urban Decay’s iconic Naked Palette.
Now, the supermarket has stepped it up a notch, with a limited edition six-piece collection to rival its luxurious counterparts but priced from £2.29. Included in the release is a foundation primer, bronzer, bronze and glow palette, blusher, mascara and ‘beautifying’ balm. And let’s just say you might find something quite familiar about the packaging.
According to Aldi, the collection has everything you need to achieve a high-end look at a fraction of the cost. We haven’t tried the products ourselves, but can confirm they look pretty uncanny.
Each piece is cruelty-free and bears a distinct resemblance to some of the most well-loved products on the market; consider swapping your iconic NARS Orgasm, £24 for the Lacura Climax Blush, £5.99.
The Broadway Shape & Glow, £6.99, is the priciest of the bunch, and appears to be inspired by Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49. Disappointingly it only comes in one shade and so isn’t suitable for darker skin tones.
The Lacura Aloha Bronzer, £5.99, eerily resembles the Benefit Hoola Bronzer, £25.50. Use it for contouring, or sweep across cheekbones for a sun-kissed effect.
Ditch the false lashes in favour of the Lacura Too Legit Mascara, £5.99, which echoes the Benefit they’re real! version, £21.50.
For fans of Smashbox’s legendary Photo Finish Foundation Primer, £26, the Lacura Snapshot Ready Foundation Primer, is £5.99; while the Lacura Beautifying Daily Balm, £2.29, appears a swap for Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, £32.
Each piece is already available online but you be able to get your hands on them in store from Thursday 22nd November where they’ll be on shelves until they sell out.
