PA Wire/PA Images The body of Alesha MacPhail was found on the Isle of Bute in Scotland

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute.

The schoolgirl was staying with relatives on the island when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday. Her body was found in woodland near her grandparents’ home by Rothesay hours later.

The teenager will remain in custody and is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday, Police Scotland said.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston announced the boy, who was arrested on Wednesday night, had been charged to journalists outside the island’s Rothesay police station.

He praised Alesha’s parents for their “incredible bravery” during what has been an “unimaginable ordeal”.