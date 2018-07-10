Alesha MacPhail’s Mother Pays Tribute To ‘Darling’ Daughter Murdered On Isle Of Bute

The mother of Alesha MacPhail has spoken publicly for the first time since her six-year-old daughter was found raped and murdered on the Isle of Bute.

Georgina Lochrane, who also goes by the name Genie, posted to a social media page set up in tribute to Alesha.

Her message followed a vigil on Sunday night which saw hundreds of mourners gather to light candles in Rothesay’s Guildford Square.

She wrote: “I have finally built up the courage to write this. I would like to thank each and every single one of you on the Isle of Bute for doing everything you have done for my and Robert’s darling daughter.

“She will be looking down with that big massive glowing smile of hers and be so proud for everything everyone has and will continue to do for her. Myself, dad, grandparents and the rest of the people who loved our girl dearly, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Last night was beautiful I am sorry I could not attend. Thank you once again xx.”