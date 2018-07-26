In a video issued by his old club, Manchester United, he said “would not be sitting here today” without them and he was “humbled” by the amount of well wishes he had received.

In his first public appearance since he suffered a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex Ferguson has thanked the medical staff who worked to save his life.

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how. Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e

Ferguson, 76, collapsed on May 5, when he was rushed into emergency surgery and was subsequently treated at three different hospitals.

In the video he said: “Hello. Just a quick message first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals. Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today. So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much.

“It has made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I have had from all over the world, wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you have given me.

“And lastly, I will be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much.”

Ferguson received well wishes from throughout the footballing world and beyond after he was taken ill.

Former France striker Eric Cantona joined in the words of support at the time appearing in a short video clip on posted on Twitter declaring: “It’s Fergie time and you will win. You always do.”

The Scot won 38 trophies during his 26 years in charge at United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.