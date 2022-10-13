Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Up For Sandy Hook Lies A jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million in damages to families of those slain in the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouKrishnan Guru-Murthy Signs Off Channel 4 News After Guest's 'Medium Language'Journalist Brutally Takes Down Jacob-Rees MoggFetterman Discusses Stroke ImpactMore Truths Unfold About Jan. 6Florida Students Protest SasseA “Back to the Future” ReunionTrump Lawyers Point Fingers At Each OtherFox News’ ‘Grotesque’ Personal Attack On Biden