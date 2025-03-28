The One Show Host Alex Jones Admits This 1 Hollywood Star Made For A Difficult Interview

Alex Jones in the One Show studio BBC/Plank PR/Ruth Roxanne Board

The One Show presenter Alex Jones seemingly didn’t have to think for long when it came to the rudest guests she’s interviewed.

During an appearance on The Netmums Podcast, Metro reported that the Welsh presenter was asked to name some of her least favourite guests she’s ever had to interview during her 15 years on The One Show.

Alex then named Oscar winner Jared Leto, who she interviewed via video-link back in April 2022.

“I hope he’s not listening to the Netmums Podcast,” she quipped. “He was there dressed as one of the Three Musketeers and he had all this… I don’t know… Gucci… big shirt… sleeves billowing. I mean, he was so full of himself.”

She continued: “I thought, ‘no, no, no, no’. Our audience are nice people and they deserve better than this. You might be a huge celebrity star, and you’ve done all these films, but it doesn’t cost to be polite and nice.

“Anybody who can’t bring those simple skills to the table, I’m out. I’m like, ‘no, sorry, you’ve not been brought up well, then’.”

Jared Leto as he appeared on The One Show in 2022 BBC

This isn’t the first time that Alex has taken aim at the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman, though.

Back in 2023, she told Parenting Hell that Jared was the worst guest she’s encountered, claiming: “[He] was just so dismissive. He put himself on, like, a different plane to everybody else. I just can’t bear people like that.”

Alex also told Netmums: “People assume that it must be amazing to have these big Hollywood actors, and yeah, it is fine, but I really like when we have British homegrown talent.

“They know the show, they know the atmosphere and they give really good interviews as a result.

“We’ve had people on that are big Hollywood stars. I mean, last week we had Robert De Niro – and he was lovely. But afterwards, he was a little bit like, ‘oh, my God, this is live’.