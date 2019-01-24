Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister, Arrested

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has been arrested.

The 64-year-old has been arrested by Police Scotland. No further details of the charge have been released by the force.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Salmond had been under investigation by Police Scotland following claims of sexual harassment against him.

He strenuously denies the allegations.

Earlier this month, the former SNP leader won a procedural case against the Scottish Government over its investigation into harassment allegations brought by two women.

The Scottish Government’s handling of the allegations against Salmond was ruled unlawful by Scotland’s highest civil court.