Alexandra Burke Parts Ways With Third Record Label

Alexandra Burke has split from her third record label, she has confirmed. The singer was snapped up by Decca Records after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but they have parted ways after just one album. Alexandra was signed on a one-album deal but her last release, The Truth, failed to set the charts alight, only reaching number 16.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Alexandra Burke

However, the former X Factor winner vowed this would not be the end of her music career. Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “Listening to The Truth Is album reminiscing on how my life circumstances influenced those songs deeply! …thank you @DeccaRecords for bringing that chapter to life and wish you the best. “Excited to get back in the studio and start a new music chapter to share with you..xx”

listening to The Truth is album reminiscing on how my life circumstances influenced those songs deeply!💕...thank you @DeccaRecords for bringing that chapter to life and wish you the best. Excited to get back in the studio and start a new music chapter to share with you..xx🤗🎶 — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) January 30, 2019

Alexandra was originally signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco label after winning The X Factor in 2008, with her debut album Overcome reaching number one. She later moved to fellow Sony label RCA to release her second album, Heartbreak On Hold, but the deal was short-lived when it only reached number 18 in 2012. Alexandra’s last album was a deeply personal one, as it followed the death of her mother, who passed away just before she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. Around the time of release, she announced a supporting 13-date tour, but later cancelled it, citing “scheduling issues”. Away from music, Alexandra has launched a successful theatre career, recently playing Roxie Hart in a West End run of Chicago. She is currently appearing as Rachel Marron in a nationwide tour of The Bodyguard – a character who was originally made famous by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film.