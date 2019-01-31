Alexandra Burke Parts Ways With Third Record Label

The singer was snapped up by Decca Records after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but they have parted ways after just one album.
Alexandra was signed on a one-album deal but her last release, The Truth, failed to set the charts alight, only reaching number 16.
However, the former X Factor winner vowed this would not be the end of her music career.
Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “Listening to The Truth Is album reminiscing on how my life circumstances influenced those songs deeply! …thank you @DeccaRecords for bringing that chapter to life and wish you the best.
“Excited to get back in the studio and start a new music chapter to share with you..xx”
Despite both a chart-topping single and album, Steve was dropped by his record label shortly after his time on ‘The X Factor’, before he was ever given the chance to release a second single with Syco.
Two years later, he independently released the single ‘Fighting Butterflies’ independently, though it only charted at number 193.
Shayne Ward
Unlike most ‘X Factor’ winners, Shayne’s second single, ‘No Promises’, followed his winner’s single by just a couple of months. The Bryan Rice cover reached number two in the charts (it was kept off the top spot by Gnarls Barkley), which managed to land him that rare thing of a second album on Simon Cowell’s label.
Leona Lewis
A masterclass in how to leave your talent show past firmly in the past, Leona Lewis changed the face of ‘The X Factor’ when she released ‘Bleeding Love’, which topped the UK chart for an impressive seven weeks.
Leon Jackson
Although he’s often overlooked in the ‘X Factor’ history books, Leon Jackson’s first post-‘X Factor’ single, ‘Don’t Call This Love’, charted at a respectable number three in the UK singles chart.
Alexandra Burke
After Leon Jackson disappeared without a trace, Simon Cowell roped in producer du jour RedOne, and Flo Rida, to give Alexandra Burke her best shot at a number one single.
Their efforts paid off, and ‘Bad Boys’ is still one to get us up dancing whenever we hear it (even if Flo Rida can’t pronounce ‘Alexandra’).
Joe McElderry
Joe McElderry was the first ‘X Factor’ act to miss out on the Christmas number one, thanks to an anti-Simon Cowell Facebook campaign, but bounced back less than a year later with the bright and shiny-sounding ‘Ambitions’. The Donkeyboy cover charted at number six.
Matt Cardle
The buzz around Matt Cardle was slightly eclipsed by the fanfare surrounding his fellow finalists Cher Lloyd and One Direction, whose singles preceded his. The lead single from his ‘Letters’ album, ‘Run For Your Life’, matched Joe McElderry’s peak position of number six, and was co-written by Gary Barlow.
Little Mix
After becoming the first group to ever win ‘The X Factor’, Little Mix were able to breathe a bit of life back into the franchise, topping the charts with their debut single, ‘Wings’, which they also co-wrote. They later hit the number one spot again three years later, with their track, ‘Black Magic’.
James Arthur
James Arthur’s first musical output ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’ was one of the most original ever recorded by an ‘X Factor’ champ, with only Lorde’s ‘Royals’ holding it off the top of the charts.
His music was pretty much overshadowed by his turbulent time in the press, though, when he faced a backlash for his use of a homophobic slur during a rap song.
Sam Bailey
Terry Harris/REX/Shutterstock
Sam’s covers collection, ‘The Power Of Love’, never received a second single, although she did release the song ‘Compass’ as a promo track.
Her album, released in time for Mother’s Day, did reach the top of the UK charts, though, featuring collaborations with Nicole Scherzinger and Michael Bolton.
Ben Haenow
While the world waited with baited breath for Fleur East to unveil ‘Sax’, winner Ben Haenow offered the track ‘Second Hand Half’, featuring Kelly Clarkson. Despite a performance on ‘The X Factor’ last year, the track only managed to reach 21 in the charts.
Louisa and Clean Bandit will debut ‘Tears’ live for the first time during Saturday night’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live final, which kicks off at 7.30pm on ITV.