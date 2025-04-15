Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Damning Question

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Marjorie Taylor Greene AP/Getty

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York) on Monday hit out at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) for buying shares in a number of companies just before President Donald Trump announced a pause on tariffs.

Ocasio-Cortez also renewed her call for a ban on lawmakers trading individual stocks after the disclosure filing revealed Taylor Greene’s actions.

“We saw Marjorie Taylor Greene buy that dip,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a rally in Idaho with Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent, Vermont). “I got one question for her: How much did you make? How much did you make off of people’s despair? How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering?”

She slammed lawmakers for using their access to “sensitive information” to make trades ― and said Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs were part of that scheme.

“I hope we see now that it was all about manipulating the markets so that he could quietly enrich his friends who bought the dip before reversing it all in the morning,” she said.

The disclosure this week revealed that Greene bought between about $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks on April 8 and 9, the day before and the day of Trump’s tariff pause announcement, the New York Times noted.

That announcement caused the market to soar.

Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats and Republicans alike should be united in opposing the practice in all cases.

“Members of Congress holding and trading individual stock is wrong,” she said. “It is corrosive. It is destructive. And it needs to be banned.”

Ocasio-Cortez also put Trump on blast.

“Donald Trump is a criminal who was found guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud, liable for sexual abuse,” she said. “Of course he’s lying and abusing and manipulating the stock market, too. When he talks about rapists and criminals, he should look in the mirror.”