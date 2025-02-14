Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schools Trump Border Czar After 'Trouble' Threat

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tom Homan Getty/Fox News

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York) fired back at Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, after he suggested that she could be “in trouble” for advice she is giving to immigrants if they are targeted in one of Homan’s raids.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general,” Homan told Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Thursday. “At what level is that impediment. Is that impediment?”

Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar on immigrants’ rights and posted information on social media.

“Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights,” she wrote on X. “Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure.”

She included graphics reminding people that they don’t have to allow authorities into their home without a warrant, and that they have a right to remain silent when questioned.

Homan noted that he’s not an attorney or a prosecutor, but said he asked the deputy attorney general if that kind of activity could be considered impeding law enforcement operations.

“If so, what are we gonna do about it? Is she crossing the line?” he asked. “So I’m working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they crossed, so maybe AOC’s gonna be in trouble now.”

If that was a threat, it didn’t seem to work.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly fired back on social media with a not-so-subtle dig at the border czar.

“MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,” she wrote, adding: “Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

