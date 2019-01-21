5-Year-Old Asks For Money Instead Of Birthday Presents And Gives It All To Foodbanks

A little boy has donated all of his birthday money to help the homeless after noticing more and more people sleeping on the streets in his hometown.

Alfie Woodall presented a cheque to two Bournemouth-based foodbanks at the Bournemouth Vs West Ham football match on Saturday 19 January, which also coincided with his fifth birthday.

It’s thought one in five people in the UK live below the poverty line. Last year alone, Bournemouth foodbank handed out more than 6,000 emergency food supplies to people in crisis.

Inspired to help those in need, Alfie asked his 20 friends to give him money for his birthday, rather than buying gifts. He managed to raise £340 at his birthday party and his mum and dad later doubled the donation value, meaning their son was able to hand £680 over to Hope For Food and Bournemouth Foodbank at the match on Saturday.

