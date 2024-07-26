Alicia Vikander Confirms She Quietly Welcomed Second Child With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in Cannes last year via Associated Press

Actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are now proud parents of two.

In an Elle UK interview published on Wednesday, Alicia confirmed that she’d given birth to her second baby with the X-Men star.

The Oscar winner, known for her leading role in 2018′s Tomb Raider, opened up about dealing with a more difficult pregnancy this time around.

Advertisement

“All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me,” she said, without offering details on when exactly she’d given birth or on her newborn’s name and sex.

She described pregnancy as a “marathon,” saying: “It’s so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it.”

Recalling how she “gave birth four times on screen” before becoming a mother in real life, she added: “Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, ‘I’m sorry.’ I felt like such an imposter.”

The Ex Machina star previously welcomed a baby boy, whose name has not been made public, in 2021. She and her husband wed in Ibiza in 2017.

Advertisement

Alicia shared in 2022 that she had “tried to get pregnant for a while”, and had at one point suffered a tragic pregnancy loss.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK that year, the Jason Bourne actor said she hadn’t pictured herself becoming a mum until she turned 30, and that her miscarriage made her realise how much she wanted to have children.

Alicia said the birth of her first child changed her “in every way,” describing it as “profound.”