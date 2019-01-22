You can always rely on Alison Hammond to bring the laughs to any occasion, and Tuesday’s National Television Awards were no different.

The star was keen to make sure she got the credit she deserved as ‘This Morning’ was named Best Daytime Show again.

It was up to the show’s main presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to do the ‘thank yous’ as the whole team appeared on stage to accept the gong.