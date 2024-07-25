Alison Hammond Finally Got To Meet Ryan Reynolds And It Was Every Bit As Hilarious As We'd Hoped

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds paid a visit to Alison Hammond on This Morning This Morning

If we can count on one person to deliver a laugh-out-loud interview with Hollywood’s biggest stars, it’s all-round national treasure Alison Hammond.

You’d only need to watch her iconic interview with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford – which, you’ll remember, sent the A-listers into fits of giggles – to familiarise yourself with the This Morning presenter’s less-than-conventional approach.

Long-time viewers of the Bafta-nominated presented will also know that she’s made no secret of her admiration for Hugh Jackman over the years, with the pair sharing “dates” on the daytime TV show rather than your typical interview.

Now, in a new interview to celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds found himself in the middle of the pair’s loveable dynamic.

“Actually, seeing you in the flesh, you could join this throuple,” Alison joked during the interview, which aired on Wednesday.

“Can I just say it’s a little bit awkward Ryan, because normally it’s just me and Hugh in interviews, and we normally have, like, a date,” the Great British Bake Off host added.

“There’s only two glasses, so it’s really awkward. I’m going to cover [those] back up. I’m sorry.”

Alison went on: “So, what I’m basically saying is this is an audition for you Ryan to get to my good books, because you’re already there [Hugh].

At one point, Hugh even hunkered down next to Alison as she massaged his shoulders.

“When Blake [Lively] and I catch up at the end of the day and she says what did you do, I’ll say I spent my whole day trying to get into a throuple,” joked Ryan.

But it’s not always pranks and banter between the Marvel co-stars, as Hugh praised the Deadpool star as “singular as a writer, as a producer, as a co-star, honestly, the best I’ve ever seen”.

Ryan returned the compliment, sharing: “I was absolutely blown away by seeing that hush that came over that jaded crew, which has done eight million movies, when he put that yellow [Wolverine] suit on for the first time – that is another memory that I will never forget as long as I live.”

The Free Guy star even admitted to being a fan of Bake Off, sharing that his daughter loved mimicking “get ready, set, bake!” in Alison’s Brummie accent.

In other recent news from Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan recently recalled having an in-person meeting with Madonna to secure the music for one crucial sequence in the movie.