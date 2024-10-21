Alison Hammond's Surprise For Kylie Minogue Goes Off The Rails: 'I'd Never Been So Nervous'

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning ITV

It’s something any presenter or journalist dreads – accidentally messing up while interviewing someone you admire.

And unfortunately for Alison Hammond, she has proven once again that her chaos is a tonic to us all.

On Friday, Alison was reunited with Kylie Minogue as part of a pre-taped segment of This Morning to discuss the singer’s upcoming album.

During the chat, Alison revealed to Kylie that she had in fact prepared a poem for the star, admitting: “I was up all night and I made you a poem, are you ready?”.

However, in classic Alison Hammond fashion, nothing ever tends to go smoothly and she was left frantically searching her phone in front of Kylie.

After growing increasingly frantic, she admitted to the Spinning Around singer “Oh, I’ve deleted it!”, which set Kylie off into laughter.

Responding in disbelief, the Australian artist said: “Stop it, you didn’t?!”

“I did, I want to cry. Should’ve been in my head really,” Alison confessed.

Ever the supportive superstar, Kylie suggested they instead make up a new poem together, with the unlikely duo improvising a back and forth rap.

Following the end of the pre-filmed segment ended, This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary praised his partner’s recovery from the gaffe.

She replied: “You know what, I’d never been so nervous! Her throwing lines at me and me having to rhyme them.

“Then, the worst thing was the interview finished and I actually found the poem, she really got into it, have a look.”

A clip was then shown of a cutback to the interview with Alison finally able to share her poem with the pop icon, who was delighted with her efforts:

“Sequin stilettos and beats that don’t quit, Kylie walks in and the whole world’s lit. She’s spinning since the days of Locomotion, now she’s causing another wild pop commotion.

“From disco to diva she’s done it all. But, does Kylie ever age? No, she stands tall. With a wink and a shimmy, she conquers the stage making tension to sound like a new gold age.”

This Morning continues weekdays on ITV from 10am.