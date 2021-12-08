Allegra Stratton Is Still In Post Despite Boris Johnson's 'Fury' At Leaked Party Video

At the rehearsal with Stratton on December 22 Oldfield asked her: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

Stratton replied “I went home” before a discussion with colleagues about whether the event was a “cheese and wine” evening. She added: “This fictional party was a business meeting … and it was not socially distanced.”

During a fiery exchange at prime minister’s questions, Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson’s apology “raises more questions than answers” and questioned the need for an internal investigation — saying the situation was already “as clear as day”.

“Surely the prime minister hasn’t now going to start pretending that the first he knew about this was last night?” he asked.

“Surely we have all watched the video of the prime minister’s staff including his personal spokesperson.

“They knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn’t admit it, and they thought it was funny.

“It is obvious was happened. Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this.

“The prime minister has been caught red-handed. Why doesn’t he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?”