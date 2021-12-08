Allegra Stratton Is Still In Post Despite Boris Johnson's 'Fury' At Leaked Party Video

Downing Street is standing by Allegra Stratton despite Boris Johnson’s claim he was furious at leaked footage that shows her laughing about a No.10 Christmas party with colleagues.
No.10 today confirmed that Stratton, Johnson’s then press secretary, was still employed by government and that the prime minister had full confidence in her, despite one Tory MP and former minister accusing her of “sneering at my constituents”.
Johnson told an angry and hostile House of Commons that he had ordered an investigation into whether a party was held on December 18 last year, when London was in Tier 3 and social mixing indoors was banned.
He told MPs he was “sickened” and “furious” by the leaked footage and that he had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible”.
And he added: “It goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved.”
However, Johnson insisted he had been “repeatedly assured” that there was “no party and that no Covid rules were broken” — statements that were met with cries of disbelief by the House.
The government has been engulfed in a scandal overnight by the emergence of the video, which was leaked to ITV on Tuesday night.
It has strengthened allegations, previously denied by No.10, that aides flouted lockdown rules by attending a December Christmas party, as first reported by the Mirror.
In the leaked footage Johnson’s adviser Ed Oldfield can be joking with Stratton, who is now Cop26 spokesperson, about “a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night” during a mock press conference.
At the rehearsal with Stratton on December 22 Oldfield asked her: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”
Stratton replied “I went home” before a discussion with colleagues about whether the event was a “cheese and wine” evening.
She added: “This fictional party was a business meeting … and it was not socially distanced.”
During a fiery exchange at prime minister’s questions, Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson’s apology “raises more questions than answers” and questioned the need for an internal investigation — saying the situation was already “as clear as day”.
“Surely the prime minister hasn’t now going to start pretending that the first he knew about this was last night?” he asked.
“Surely we have all watched the video of the prime minister’s staff including his personal spokesperson.
“They knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn’t admit it, and they thought it was funny.
“It is obvious was happened. Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister on this.
“The prime minister has been caught red-handed. Why doesn’t he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?”
Downing Street said it hoped the cabinet secretary’s investigation would be finalised “as soon as possible” but is facing questions over whether the public can have any confidence in the probe.
As well as the party on December 18, there are further allegations of parties taking place in No.10 on November 13 and November 27.
But the investigation will look solely into the events of December 18 and not any other events or dates.
The PM’s official spokesman said Case had been asked to “address any events on the 18th”.
The PM’s former aide Dominic Cummings claimed in a tweet during PMQs that there had been a party in the Downing Street flat on November 13 last year.
Asked in the Commons whether that party had taken place, Johnson said: “No, but I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed...at all times.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed officers are reviewing the leaked video in relation to “alleged breaches” of coronavirus regulations, which Johnson said Johnson he would comply with.
“Of course we will do that and we will get on with the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.
“He continually wants to play politics with this issue, we want to get on with our job of protecting the country during the pandemic and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe.”