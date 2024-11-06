Almost 7 In 10 Brits Think Donald Trump Will Be A Bad President

Trump has just been re-elected to be US President. via Associated Press

The vast majority of Brits expect Donald Trump to be a bad president, according to new polling.

The Republican nominee was confirmed as the victor in the US presidential race on Wednesday morning, meaning he will be returning to the White House in January.

According to YouGov, a whopping 69% of Brits believe he will not be a good leader when he gets back into the Oval Office.

Advertisement

In fact, 57% of those polled think he will be “terrible”, 12% think he will be “poor”, 9% think he will be “average”, another 9% think he will be “good” and just 4% believe he will be “great”.

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for Trump – and it’s a pretty similar picture across Western Europe.

In Denmark, 77% of respondents expect him to be bad, while 75% think the same think in Sweden and 71% in Germany.

Those in Spain seem to be slightly less pessimistic with 65% thinking Trump will be either “terrible” or “poor”, a stat which drops to 59% among the French.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Italy was the outlier with fewer than half of its respondents (48%) having a negative view of Trump’s impending second presidency.

These results come hot on the heels of another YouGov survey which found most Western Europeans wanted Kamala Harris to win the election, and a snap poll which found 57% of Brits are unhappy with Trump’s victory.

69% of Britons think Donald Trump will be a bad president



Terrible: 57%

Poor: 12%

Average: 9%

Good: 9%

Great: 4%https://t.co/sGVyNAACdy pic.twitter.com/kxLz1AEFYU — YouGov (@YouGov) November 6, 2024

Trump’s second term is already causing concern across the Western world, particularly over fears the Republican may waver in the US’s support for Ukraine and pressure Kyiv to cede land to Vladimir Putin.

He is likely to push Europe to pay more and fund its own defence, and has already warned that he might like to introduce new tariffs which could seriously hit UK economic growth.

Advertisement

The unpredictable leader also questioned democracy when he lost the 2020 presidential election. His supporters then stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

The poll comes a day after YouGov also found two-thirds of Brits thought violence was likely to erupt across the US if Trump lost the election.

Around 65% of Brits said they thought things could turn sour if the Republican did not get re-elected – 15% said there would “definitely” be violence, while 50% said “probably”.