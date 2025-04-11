What Is ALS? Symptoms Explained As Grey’s Anatomy Star Shares Diagnosis

Greys Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is the most common form of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
Speaking exclusively with People, the actor said: “I have been diagnosed with ALS, I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
He added: “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,
“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
What is ALS and what are the symptoms?
The Motor Neurone Disease Association share that these are common early signs of the condition saying, “MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord”:
- Muscle twitching
- Tingling or pins and needles
- Fatigue or extreme tirewdness
- Tripping and one or both legs getting thinner
- Dropping things due to weak or stiff hands
- Slurred or faint speech
- Swallowing difficulties
- Breathing problems
- Emotional outbursts
- Changes to thinking and behaviour
The charity also adds that if you’re worried you may have the condition, you should spak to your GP.
They say: “MND is not a common disease and your GP can usually work out if there is a general health problem or injury. There may be an obvious cause that is easy to test and treat. If the problem eases and gets better, it is highly unlikely that you will receive a diagnosis of MND.
“Where the brain or nervous system is involved, this is known as a neurological problem. If your GP thinks this is possible, you will be referred to a neurologist for examination.
“This does not mean you will be diagnosed with MND.”
MND Association provides support to people living with MND, carers, family members, health and social care professionals and anybody else affected by the condition.
Call them on 0808 802 6262 or email mndconnect@mndassociation.org