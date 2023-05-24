Always Getting Diarrhoea When You’re Stressed Out? This Is Why

Peter Cade via Getty Images

From exams to date nights to taking a flight, a nervy tummy can get the best of all of us from time to time.

It’s the worst feeling ever – you’re already nervous and a bit clammy, trying to make sure you look nice or are all prepared for a big interview, and next thing you’re darting for the loo.

And apparently, there’s a scientific reason behind your bowels going chaos mode when you’re stressing out.

Why does this happen?

When we’re stressed, it can cause a change in our body’s chemicals – namely the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline – which affects the delicate balance of bacteria in our gut, causing it to get a bit wobbly.

This huge influx of stress can cause your intestines to start cramping – which is sometimes why stressful times can be associated with tummy pain, too – and this triggers the onslaught of diarrhoea.

Sometimes the stress can work the opposite way and cause constipation or nausea.

If you regularly experience a nervous stomach, though, you might want to speak to a doctor about potentially having Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which commonly occurs in people with anxiety.

In fact, about 60% of people living with anxiety or depression have chronic intestinal issues, such as IBS, so if you’re dealing with this, you’re definitely not alone!

Ways to manage a stress belly…