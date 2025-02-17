Amanda Holden Removes Instagram Post After Reminder From BBC Bosses Of Social Media Guidelines

Amanda Holden at the premiere of Wicked last year via Associated Press

The BBC has confirmed that Amanda Holden was recently spoken to about her use of social media, in light of the corporation’s strict guidelines.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the Britain’s Got Talent judge had landed herself “in hot water” with the broadcaster, over an Instagram post in which she promoted an appearance on QVC to promote her interior design range, BundleBerry, while wearing her “Handy Mandy” boilersuit.

Advertisement

Amanda has previously worn the boilersuit in several episodes of the BBC travel show which she co-hosts with Alan Carr.

This Instagram post was reported to be in breach of the corporation’s rule about presenters appearing in ads connected to their BBC roles.

Amanda previously wore her "Handy Mandy" boilersuit in Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job BBC/Voltage TV

Advertisement

“Actors and artists who perform in BBC output should not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a way which mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC,” the rule states, as reported by The Standard.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the BBC told the outlet: “Amanda has removed her post and has been reminded of her responsibilities, as a BBC presenter, when using social media.”

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles was previously found to have been in breach of this rule when he appeared in an ad campaign for the breakfast cereal Shreddies.

Advertisement

Nick’s Shreddies ad saw him sporting a blue hard hat and referring to himself as “Nick ‘Get It Done’ Knowles”, both of which are tropes regularly used on his BBC home makeover show.