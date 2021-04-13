Amanda Holden Lands Eurovision Role And We've Officially Hit Peak Camp

Just when you thought Eurovision could not get any camper, bosses have announced Amanda Holden is joining in the fun this year. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been revealed as the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson at this year’s Song Contest. Tasked with delivering the results of the British vote, Mandy will be following in the footsteps of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc and Lorraine Kelly.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Amanda Holden

Amanda, who is famed for her show-stopping outfits on BGT, said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…” It has also been announced that Graham Norton will return to commentate on the grand final, which takes place in Rotterdam in The Netherlands on 22 May. Ken Bruce will also host coverage for BBC Radio 2. Meanwhile, coverage of the semi finals, which take place on 18 and 20 May, will once again be fronted by Scott Mills and Rylan Clark-Neal. This year, the pair will be joined by musician and presenter Chelcee Grimes as they host live from London.

BBC Eurovision 2021 presenting line up

Chelcee said of joining the team: “I have always been a fan of Eurovision, and I can’t wait to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to seeing all the weird and wonderful performances, as well as cheering on my mate James [Newman] who is waving the flag for the UK. “James and I have written together for a previous Eurovision winner and we’ve also penned some songs for the Romanian entrant so he is the best person for the job.” James Newman will be representing the UK at the 2021 Song Contest with his song Embers.