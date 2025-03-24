Amanda Seyfried Makes Very Honest Admission About Her Wicked Audition

Amanda Seyfried via Associated Press

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her experience of auditioning for the recent Wicked film.

The Mean Girls star already has plenty of experience in movie musicals, appearing in both Mamma Mia! films and the big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables.

Back in 2022, Amanda disclosed that she tried out for the role of Glinda in the Wicked movie, a part which eventually went to Ariana Grande, but she’s now revealed just how close she actually came to appearing in the film.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Amanda revealed: “I knew that movie was happening because Mamma Mia! [Here We Go Again!] ended up taking Wicked’s [release date], so I was able to really prepare, and I’m telling you, I’ve never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions.

“And that’s kind of what I got out of it.”

The Oscar nominee even revealed that she got to perform with Cynthia Erivo at one of her auditions, which she described as “a moment in itself”.

She recalled: “The vibrations of that woman’s voice…”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked Universal

Amanda previously told People magazine: “I went hard for [Wicked], for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it’s meant to.”

Two years earlier, she claimed: “I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you’.”

“I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life,” she added, jokingly claiming that Wicked still haunts her dreams.

During a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times published last year, Cynthia briefly reflected on the audition process.

Asked for her reaction to Ariana being cast as Glinda, the British actor admitted: “Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with.”

