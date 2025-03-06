Lucy Punch leads the cast of the Motherland spin-off Amandaland BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

Ever since the Motherland spin-off Amandaland premiered on the BBC last month, fans have been speculating about whether a second season is on the cards.

Until now, the team behind the acclaimed comedy had been tight-lipped about whether there’d be more fun from Amanda and her clan in the pipeline, but we finally have an answer.

And we’re happy to report that it’s good news.

On Thursday morning, the BBC confirmed Amandaland would be getting a new season, after what it described as a “standout debut”, averaging around 6.4 million viewers to date.

Executive producer Sharon Horgan enthused: “With any new show you put out there, your main hope is to make something you love and are proud of. The extra bonus is that it’s a critical hit. But to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations.

“The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show and it’s so wonderful to see that hard work pay off.”

Sharon also singled out Amandaland lead Lucy Punch “for being the most extraordinary front woman” and praised the BBC “for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off”.

Lucy Punch in character as Amanda Hughes in Amandaland BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

Creator Holly Walsh added: “We’ve been bowled over by the response to Amandaland and can’t wait to get collabing on the next series.”

It was previously teased that a Christmas special of Amandaland could be on the cards for later in 2025, for those who can’t quite wait for more action from Amanda and co., though this is yet to be confirmed.

As well as Lucy Punch, Amandaland features a host of returning faces from Motherland, including Philippa Dunne as Anne and Joanne Lumley as Amanda’s mother, Felicity.