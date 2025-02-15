Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley in Amandaland season one BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

In the space of just over a week, Amandaland has become one of the most talked-about British comedies of recent memory.

The Motherland spin-off, hooked on Lucy Punch’s character and her dysfunctional family, is currently airing weekly on BBC One earlier this month, with all six episodes also dropping simultaneously on iPlayer.

And for those who’ve already binged the whole thing, they’re already growing impatient for more.

The question is… will there be more Amandaland in the future?

Well, first, the bad news. At the time of writing, the team behind Amandaland is staying tight-lipped about whether or not we’ll be seeing more from Amanda and her neighbours.

However, the may be a few glimmers of hope.

Lucy Punch in character as Amanda in Amandaland BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

First of all, the show itself has been a hit with both critics and viewers, and given how much people had been crying out for more Motherland, Amandaland seems to have been a nice balm for those missing the original show.

And during a post-screening Q&A, earlier this month, executive producer Sharon Horgan admitted that she was “not allowed to say” if an Amandaland Christmas special would be on the cards later this year.

So, no word on a full series just yet, but a fair bet we might be popping round to Amanda’s over the festive period.

Frankly, we’ll take any morsels of news we can get at this point.

As well as returning stars from Motherland like Lucy Punch, Dame Joanna Lumley and Philippa Dunne, Amandaland introduces some exciting new additions to the cast, including Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney and Gavin & Stacey’s Samuel Anderson.