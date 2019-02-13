Amazon Criticised For Allowing Sale Of Parenting Guide To 'Preventing Homosexuality'

Customers have expressed shock and disgust that a book which claims to coach parents in “preventing homosexuality” in children is available to buy on Amazon.

Damian Barr, an author and speaker, spotted the book, ‘A Parent’s Guide To Preventing Homosexuality’ for sale on the online retail site, and told HuffPost UK he thought it was “appalling and dismaying that Amazon are choosing to profit from titles like this.”

Barr, whose own memoir tells the story of growing up gay in the 1980s, said seeing the book on sale in 2019 was horrific: “I am shocked.”

The book’s author, US psychologist Joseph Nicolosi, founded the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality and advocated so-called conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific therapy that claims to assist people in exploring their “heterosexual potential”. Nicolosi died in 2017.

HuffPost UK contacted Amazon for comment but the company declined to comment. It also contacted the book’s co-author, Linda Ames Nicolosi.