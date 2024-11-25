Amazon Warns Receiving This Type Of Parcel Can Be A Scam

via Associated Press

I was scrolling through Reddit last night when I noticed an odd-looking picture shared to r/Scams.

Site user u/Various_Ad9010 asked whether the sudden deluge of packages on their doorstep (which they hadn’t ordered) was some type of scam, and wanted to know what to do next.

Some site users suggested this was indeed a scam called “brushing.”

So, I thought I’d check whether or not this was a real thing ― and as it happens, Amazon have a whole page dedicated to the deceit.

What is “brushing”?

Amazon’s site explains that “When a customer receives a package they didn’t order, it may be a scam called ‘brushing.’”

It happens when scammers send parcels to addresses that didn’t order them. They can pick an address from pretty much anywhere.

Staffordshire police write that after a fraudster has gotten a person’s name and address, they create a fake Amazon account to which they then sell their own products.

They pay for the products, sometimes using stolen cards, the police add.

To make the scam look legit, the goods are really shipped to the unsuspecting person’s home.

“After the packages have been delivered, the scammer then writes positive reviews on their own seller accounts, using the recipient’s name,” the Staffordshire police add.

“This helps to boost their ratings and increase their visibility on the platform, in the hope of bringing about genuine sales.”

This is against company policy, as Amazon prohibits third parties from sending unsolicited packages to peoples’ homes.

What should I do if I suspect brushing?

Both the Staffordshire police and Amazon say you should report brushing scams immediately.

If you’ve asked friends and family whether they’ve sent you a gift and you’re sure nobody sent you anything unexpectedly, there are steps you can take on-site and with the UK legal system.

Amazon has a Report Unwanted Package form that you can fill in if you suspect brushing. You can also call customer service ― don’t try to return the packages.

They add investigators will need the following information:

Number of unwanted packages received.

A tracking number from at least one of the packages (found on the shipping label)

Photo of at least one shipping label (optional)

Any additional information to assist the investigation.