Amazon Makes Changes To Latest Episode Of The Boys Following Donald Trump Shooting

Amazon has made changes to the latest episode of The Boys in the light of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last week.

The season finale of the superhero series began streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, and opens with a warning that “viewer discretion is advised”.

Because the episode contains scenes of “fictional political violence”, the message was added to remind viewers that “similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional”.

“Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind,” the disclaimer adds.

The name of the episode was also changed to simply Season Four Finale, having originally been billed as Assassination Run.

A lengthier statement posted on The Boys’ Instagram said: “The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

“The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.”

“Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind,” the statement concluded.