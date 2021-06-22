Life

41 Of The Best Amazon Deals For Under A Tenner

These bargain buys are just what you were looking for.
Valeza Bakolli and Emma Cooke, BuzzFeed UK Shopping

These cult-status NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Extreme Night Pads are better than half price
Price: £9.38 for 60 pads (originally £18.95).
If Garnier's Pomegranate and Hyaluronic Acid tissue masks are your absolute *favourite* then you're in luck, as they're currently 47% off for a pack of five!
Price: £7.45 for five sheet masks (originally £13.99).
This bestselling knife sharpener is 36% off right now
Price: £7.99 (originally £12.49) – it also comes in black.
It's a great time to stock up on these Simple cleansing facial wipes, seeing as they're reduced by 56%
Price: £6.09 for six packs of 25 wipes (originally £13.99).
Get your manis perfect every time with this instant cuticle remover gel that's 43% off!
Price: £3.99 (originally £6.95).
This Philips headphones are great for kids and reduced by 47% right now, making them under a tenner
Price: £7.90 (originally £14.99).
Take 51% off these popular Command strips
Price: £5.41 for 12 large pairs (originally £10.99).
Stock up on these Real Techniques Miracle Complexion sponges while they're 55% off!

Price: £4.50 for two (originally £9.99).

These resistance bands are a great alternative to weights if you don't have much space
Price: £7.99 for the set of eleven (originally £27.99).
This ~luxurious~ bubble bath is super highly rated and better than half price!
Price: £5.50 (originally £11.50).
Garnier's Tissue Mask Discovery Collection is always a best seller and it's 42% off ATM
Price: £8.05 for five sheet masks (originally £13.99).
It's officially white mani season, and this Essie nail polish is 54% off
Price: £4.79 (originally £10.42).
Save an incredible 77% on this magnifying glass
Price: £7.04 (originally £29.99).
This teeny tiny portable vacuum is ideal for quickly collecting crumbs from your desktop
Price: £5.99 (originally £19.98).
These quick-dry highlighters come in a bunch of cute pastel shades

Price: £4.49 for six highlighters (originally £7.99).

If you're in the market for some new kitchen scales, these ultra-slim digital ones are half-price
Price: £9.99 (originally £19.99).
This towel rack has a self-adhesive design
Price: £8.79 (originally £12.99).
CeraVe's smoothing cleanser is popular for a reason
Price: £6.29 (originally £12.00).
Been meaning to try the TikTok-famous Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara?
Price: £6.60 (originally £8.99).
You can get this Joseph Joseph drawer organiser for 38% off
Price: £9.99 (originally £16).
These 55%-off shoe holder boxes are ideal for stacking your flat shoes neatly
Price: £9.33 for three boxes (originally £20.89).
These vegan snack bars are free from gluten, wheat, dairy...and 36% of their original price!
Price: £8.99 for 18 bars (originally £13.99).
I'm just gonna leave this 57%-off bulk pack of thin-feel condoms here for your consideration
Price: £8.59 for a pack of 30 (originally £19.99).
As if Hotel Chocolat's 'The Everything' box wasn't already tempting enough
Price: £8.99 for a selection of 14 chocolates (originally £12.95).
This jumbo set of Post-It notes is sure to come in handy
Price: £8.67 for six large pads of 90 sheets (originally £16.43).
Prep your talons with this Sally Hansen nail strengthener solution
Price: £2.34 (originally £5.99).
There's 20% off this pop-up fidget toy that's great for relieving stress
Price: £3.99 (originally £4.99).
There's 56% off these photo frames that'll display your favourite memories
Price: £5.83 for two (originally £15.99).
This 36%-off sugar scrub actually warms up while you rub it in! It also smells like the classic Sanctuary scent
Price: £8.29 (originally £13).
This incredibly popular Moleskine sketchpad is 41% off
Price: £9.08 (originally £15.50)
These oven gloves are super heavy duty, unreasonably chic, and 49% off!
Price: £8.99 (originally £17.79).
This USB ethernet network adapter is a whopping 70% off
Price: £5.99 (originally £19.99)
These chic floating shelves are perfect for displaying small objects
Price: £8.30 for three (originally £15).
There's 30% off this storage box that's great for organising your makeup brushes or stationery
Price: £6.99 (originally £9.99).
These Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature baby bottles are perfect for newborns. They have a breast-like shape (to feel more like mum), an anti-colic valve
Price: £7.99 for two (originally £13.49).
Get these super sweet soothers for almost half their original price
Price: £7.99 for six (originally £14.99).
These stylish teaspoons have extra long handles, making them perfect for lattes and desserts
Price: £4.20 for six (originally £8.59).
This junior Monopoly game will keep the little ones entertained on a rainy day
Price: £8.99 (originally £16.99).
This handy kitchen set comes with three pairs of robust scissors
Price: £9.99 (originally £15.49).
Get 50% off this gel moisturiser
Amazon
Price: £6.50. Originally £12.99
Get 30% off this can opener
Amazon
Price: £5.59 (originally £7.99)
