21 Amazon Prime Day Deals To Help Sort Out Your Mess Of A Home

There are big savings on these cleaning and organising essentials, including a Henry hoover!

Shopping Writer

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been so busy enjoying the beautiful weather that cleaning our homes in order has taken a definite backseat.

Why waste hours cleaning that could be far more enjoyably be spent in a beer garden? Luckily, whether you’re dealing with chaotic cupboards, dirty and dusty windows, or just fancy making some simple home improvements, the Amazon gods have got us all covered this Prime Day.

From powerful vacuums and steam mops, to ingenious wardrobe organisers and self-adhesive hooks, their wide-range of clever products will help you easily keep your home clean and organised.

Here are some of the tidiest deals we’ve spotted.

1
Amazon
Get 33% off this expandable cupboard organiser
Get it for £12 (was £18)
2
Amazon
Treat yourself to this Shark vacuum with a 29% saving – that's £71.99 off!
Get it for £178 (was £249)
3
Amazon
There’s 21% off this SonicScrubber cleaning brush set
Get it for £14.99 (was £18.99)
4
Amazon
Get 29% off this heavy-duty broom
Get it for £8.69 (was £12.99)
5
Amazon
There’s 31% off this vintage clothes rack
Get it for £34.99 (was £51.99)
6
Amazon
Save £51 on this fabulous Henry Hoover
Get it for £98.98 (was £149.99)
7
Amazon
There’s a 45% discount on these Command hanging strips
Get them for £5.10 (were £9.29)
8
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 30% discounted robot vacuum cleaner
Get it for £139.99 (was £199.99)
9
Amazon
Get £16 off this three-shelf storage unit
Get it for £54.31 (was £64.56)
10
Amazon
Save 25% on this handy microfibre mop
Get it for £26.99 (was £35.99)
11
Amazon
Save 29% on this set of clothing storage bags
Get them for £12.79 (were £17.99)
12
Amazon
Save 42% on this expandable cutlery tray, available in different colourways
Get it for £14.99 (was £26)
13
Amazon
Save 22% on this set of three kitchen storage canisters
Get them for £23.49 (was £29.99)
14
Amazon
There’s a 30% discount on this three-tier shoe rack
Get it for £19.99 (was £27.42)
15
Amazon
Get £6 off this highly-reviewed food waste caddy
Get it for £29.99 (was £32)
16
Amazon
This Joseph Joseph expanding cookware organiser has a 39% discount
Get it for £16.99 (was £28)
17
Amazon
There’s a 18% discount on this window cleaning set
Get it for £13.99 (was £16.99)
18
Amazon
There’s a 20% discount on this laundry hamper
Get it for £23.99 (was £29.99)
19
Amazon
These meal prep containers have a 41% discount
Get them for £12.39 (were £20.99)
20
Amazon
These silicone toilet brushes have a 22% discount
Get them for £14.99 (was £19.29)
21
Amazon
This clever utensil carousel has a tidy 31% discount
Get it for £48 (was £70)

