The Hottest Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is actually a 48-hour extravaganza, meaning you still have until the end of Tuesday, June 22 to bag a bargain across home, garden, tech, fashion, beauty and more.

But don’t leave it too long. There are plenty of discounts and discoveries to be made but some of the amazing deals only last as long as stocks do. So if you’re interested to know what other busy shoppers have been bagging, we’ve rounded up the best-sellers among our HuffPost and BuzzFeed readers.