The Hottest Amazon Prime Day Deals

These are some of the most popular Prime Day deals, from vacuums and kitchen knives to mascara and pillow spray.

Amazon Prime Day is actually a 48-hour extravaganza, meaning you still have until the end of Tuesday, June 22 to bag a bargain across home, garden, tech, fashion, beauty and more.

But don’t leave it too long. There are plenty of discounts and discoveries to be made but some of the amazing deals only last as long as stocks do. So if you’re interested to know what other busy shoppers have been bagging, we’ve rounded up the best-sellers among our HuffPost and BuzzFeed readers.

1
A reader favourite – consider yourself in the know with 30% off
Amazon
Command Picture & Frame Hanging Strips Value Pack Large White 12-Pairs, now £6.99 (was £9.99)
2
This coveted mascara adds length and volume – and now with 27% off.
Amazon
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, now £6.60 (was £8.99)
3
NIP+FAB Dragons Blood Fix Serum 50 ml
Amazon
NIP+FAB Dragons Blood Fix Serum 50 ml, now £9.82 (was £19.95)
4
These colourful LED lights will brighten up any room.
Amazon
Govee LED Lights 5m RGB Colour Changing Led Strip Light with Remote and Control Box, now £10.43, (was £16.99)
5
It's always a Prime best-seller, with 44% off this year.
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, now £44.99 (was £89.99)
6
You know the song: wear sun screen (discounted 58%)
Amazon
Ambre Solaire Dry Ultra Light Dry Protection Mist Sun Cream, SPF 30, now £4.99 (was £12)
7
A half-price Prime Day winner direct from Amazon
Amazon
Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker With Alexa, now £24.99 (was £49.99)
8
Chop chop, you've not got long for get 38% off this stylish kitchen set
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 6-Piece Knife and Chopping Board Set, now £39.99 (was £65)
9
This pillow spray is selling and selling, but still has 35% off
Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, now £12.75 (was £19.50)
10
Eyebrows were definitely raised by this 44% off deal
Amazon
Eylure Dybrow Permanent Brow Tint, now £4.19 (was £7.50)
11
Another reliable beauty classic for almost half price
Amazon
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover , now £3.99 (was £6.95)
12
Popular with pet lovers and no wonder, with 30% discount
Amazon
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now £229 (was £349)
13
And dog owners are snapping these up – the 51% discount that is
Amazon
Pedigree Dentastix Daily Dental Care Chews, 4 boxes, 112 sticks, now £19 (was £38.39)
14
That's elevenses sorted for days – and with 29% off
Amazon
Nestle The Big Biscuit Box, now £10.15 (was £14.25)
15
You lux types are loving 31% off the H-Box
Amazon
Hotel Chocolat The Everything H-Box, now £8.99 (was £12.95)
16
Wise folk get their fire sticks on Prime Day for 46% off.
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD With Alexa Voice Remote, now £26.99 (was £49.99)
17
Predictably, this Dettol deal (59% off) is doing very well
Amazon
Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Multipack of 6 x 126, now £14.89 (was £36).
18
And finally, your chance to get 30% off (and not kill it).
Amazon
Potted Monstera Deliciosa Swiss Cheese Plant, 30-40cm, now £11.89 (was £16.99)
