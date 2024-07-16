58 Amazon Prime Day Deals We Know Are Worth It Because We Tried (And Loved) Them Already

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is finally here, and you know what that means ― endless savings on everything from homewares to tech and beauty (there are great kid’s offers, too).
But savvy shoppers know that a deal isn’t a deal if the product doesn’t live up to its promises. So, we thought we’d share the best of Prime Day’s deals that we’ve already tried, tested, and loved... these come personally recommended!
I can't get over how well these cooling pillow inserts work without needing to be refrigerated. They're 19% off!
Save 13% on this Ninja blender than I, no joke, use every weekday.
Get rid of the Dreaded Immovable Patch on your carpet by using Dr. Beckmann's 17%-off cleaner.
There's an irresistibubble (sorry) 32% off the SodaStream Art right now.
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is the best one I've owned. I just wish I'd got it while it was 60% less!
As a former cleaner, I swear by Elbow Grease. this 1L bottle is down by 47%!
This Vileda spray mop is perfect for emergency kitchen cleans. Save 44%!
I use this Krups coffee grinder it about five days a week. It's 33% off!
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 13% less with this dehumidifier bag
This 15%-off LCD writing tablet is a great way for artsy kids to test their skills (and with no scribbled-on walls or furniture in sight)
This retractable clothing line is subtle, clever, AND 30% off.
These Dots For Spots hydrocolloid patches willl heal and cover pimples. Save 15%!
Yes, I do still end up using this heated air rack in summer (ah, the UK). It's 14% off!
This 55%-off daily gratitude journal is something to be thankful for
Get 19% off this game-changing mop that has a spinning drain mechanism in its bucket
Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara still lives up to the hype. Save 54%!
This musical piano mat is currently 20% off!
Make your whole house smell of fresh-baked biccies for 34% less with this cinnamon Yankee candle
Thinking of midweek meals should be a paid job IMO. Wagamama's 58%-off cookbook makes it easier!
Make washing powder redundant with this 33%-off eco-friendly laundry egg. It lasts about 70 washes!
I wish Beats weren't the best headphones I've tried, but they are. Save 60% on this Studio3 pair!
This 23%-off travel-sized Polaroid Go camera is perfect for gorgeous holiday snaps and makes a great gift for teens, too
And this 36%-off camera is designed with budding photographers in mind
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray is a whopping 58% off!
In need of a new hairdryer? This 62%-off Remington one is seriously impressive...
...But if you're willing to splash a bit more cash, Remington's adaptive PROluxe You hairdryer now has 61% off
This Russell Hobbs iron is a stainless steal (sorry) at 55% off
Save 52% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter that's great for candles
This battery-powered Thomas & Friends Nia toy train is 14% off
Commuters, nab this Anker power bank while it's 26% off
If you cook at home and don't have the Dishoom cookbook, its current 25% discount might change that
Save 46% on this OGX biotin & collagen conditioner, which is the only one I can rely on to smooth and soften my long, dry, frizzy hair
If your tea has always gotten cold by the time you get around to drinking it, this app-controlled Ember mug has got your back. Get it for 15% off
Oust any excess shine with this 31%-off oil-absorbing volcanic face roller from Revlon
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds – not bad for 32% off, right?
Maybelline's 7%-off 'Fit Me' powder keeps my skin matte, not cakey
And this Real Techniques powder brush is the best one I've found to apply it – it's 40% off right now!
Maybelline's 25%-off Hyper-Precise liquid option is the easiest-to-use one I've tried
This 17%-off Polaroid Lab camera will print pictures from your phone onto Polaroid sheets
CeraVe's 44%-off hyaluronic acid is about to become your go-to skincare saviour
This 27%-off light-blocking sleep mask has an adjustable wire in its nose (genius, right?)
This cult-status Bio-Oil is a great way to minimise the appearance of stretch marks, discolouration, and more. Nab yours for 39% off!
It looks like this 50%-off TikTok-famous 'Hair Food' from Garnier really does live up to the hype
This 5.5 relief toner from Soon Jung is the most hydrating one I've tried. It's 13% off!
O'Keeffe's 24%-off moisturising hand cream contains protective allantoin
This huge bottle of derm-approved CeraVe hydrating cleanser is 25% off
Wake up to glowing, moisturised skin with COSRX's overnight mask that's 50% off.
Garnier's micellar water is 45% off right now (woah)
This 36%-off Seche Vite topcoat will keep your nail polish looking salon-fresh for way longer than it'd last otherwise
Give yourself a caffeine boost WITHOUT the accompanying jitters by nabbing this 30%-off matcha tea.
Sally Hansen's 29%-off 'Hard as Wraps' solution will make your natural nails feel almost like gels
I use my Instant Pot about four times a week! You can save 9% at the moment
This 11%-off Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder will make your grimiest kitchen utensils look as good as new again
This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is 38% off right now – it's the only one I've tried that actually *does* suck up every last bit of dust
GHD's 20%-off 'Max Styler' hair straighteners are the perfect way to achieve that silky-smooth finish.
I'm restocking on COSRX's Snail 92 all-in-one cream now it's 58% off
Store your pan lids in these handy holders from Joseph Joseph rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 42% off!
This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is perfect for teens and kids-at-heart alike. Save 29%!