5 Of The Best Deals In Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

The shopping bonanza has come early this year. Here's our pick of the deals.

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale running from November 8 to November 18, offering some incredible discounts.

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday sale running from November 8 to November 18, offering some incredible discounts.

There are big savings to be had on kitchen equipment and electrical items, so bag a bargain while deals last and start your Christmas shopping early.

Below you’ll find some of the biggest early discounts, with some items less than half price. If these don’t tick your boxes, read our full guide on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more details on what you can expect in this year’s sales.

1
Panasonic Premium ES-RF31 Wet and Dry 4-Blade Electric Shaver
Amazon
Save 77% on this Panasonic Premium ES-RF31 Wet and Dry 4-Blade Electric Shaver for men.

Get it for £37.49 - originally £159.99.
2
Tefal PerfectMix BL811D40 High-Speed Blender
Amazon
Save 37% on this Tefal PerfectMix BL811D40 High-Speed Blender, the perfect companion for anyone who is smoothie mad or loves to cook.

Get it for £56.99 - originally £89.99.
3
SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine
Amazon
Get 50% off this SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine that's perfect for making your favourite fizzy drinks at home.

Get it for £49.99 - originally £99.99.
4
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac
Amazon
Save 37% on this eufy by Anker, robotic vacuum cleaner in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Get it for £119 - originally £189.99.
5
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Save 47% on this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage, this waterproof Kindle is the ideal gift for anyone who loves to read.

Get it for £79.99 - originally £149.99.
