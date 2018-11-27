Amber Rudd Reveals She 'Sleeps Like A Baby' And Is Inspired By A 90s Vampire Slayer

Amber Rudd has revealed she has no trouble sleeping at night despite the pressures of government, and draws inspiration from a young woman who was chosen by fate to battle the forces of evil.

Speaking to Grazia Magazine, the new Work and Pensions Secretary urged more women to get involved in politics as she chose Buffy the Vampire Slayer as one of her role models.

Rudd, 55, said Westminster feels less like a “boys’ club” than when she joined in 2010, but she would still like to see 50/50 gender representation when it comes to MPs. Currently only 32% of the 650 Members of Parliament are female.

She said: “We must encourage more women to see Westminster as a place they want to work.

“It’s special when women get together and support each other.”