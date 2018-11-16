Amber Rudd Appointed As The New Work And Pensions Secretary

Amber Rudd has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary.

Rudd’s return to Government comes as the PM seeks to bolster her position following the backlash to her draft Brexit deal on Thursday.

She replaces Esther McVey who resigned in protest, saying it “does not honour the result of the referendum”.

Shortly after the announcement, Stephen Barclay was appointed as the new Brexit Minster, replacing Dominic Raab who also resigned on Thursday.

The reshuffle came just hours after Michael Gove offered the Prime Minister a lifeline by staying on in his Cabinet role.

She has suffered the loss of four ministers and faces continued speculation that a vote of no confidence in her leadership could be triggered by Tory MPs within days.

Rudd she was forced to quit as Home Secretary in April at the height of the Windrush scandal, after admitting she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for deporting illegal immigrants.

An internal report leaked this month said she was “not supported as she should have been” leading her to telling them that the department did not use targets for deporting illegal immigrants.

It said that due to a series of confused email exchanges and crossed wires, Rudd was given the wrong information before, during and after the crucial committee hearing that cost her her job.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.