America Will 'Take Over' Gaza And Make It 'Riviera Of The Middle East', Says Trump

Donald Trump has said America will “take over the Gaza Strip” and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.
The president made the startling comments at a White House press conference alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He described Gaza as a “hell hole” and insisted its inhabitants could go and live in nearby countries such as Lebanon and Egypt - a suggestion which has already been rejected by those countries’ leaders.
Trump said: “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we’ll do a job with it too. We’ll own it.”
According to the BBC, he later said: “Owning that piece of land, developing it, creating thousands of jobs. It really will be magnificent. Everyone loves the idea.”
Asked by a reporter who he saw living there instead of the Palestinians, Trump said: “People living there. The world’s people.”
The president added: “I don’t want to be cute. I don’t want to be a wiseguy. But this could be the Riviera of the Middle East.”
Netanyahu - the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month - described the president as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House”.
The Israeli PM said Trump “sees a different future for Gaza”.
“I think it’s something that could change history,” he added.