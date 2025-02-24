American Senator Calls Elon Musk 'A Dick'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Democratic senator Tina Smith called out Elon Musk for his new requirement that all federal employees defend their jobs or else get fired.

“This is the ultimate dick boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a dick,” Smith wrote Saturday in a post on X, which included a screenshot of Musk’s original post explaining the new requirement.

Smith continued in a separate post: “I bet a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss - there’s an email in your inbox on Saturday night saying, ‘Prove to me your worthiness by Monday or else.’ I’m on the side of the workers, not the billionaire asshole bosses.”

The government’s human resources sent an email to all federal employees on Saturday with the subject line, “What did you do last week?” and then the body of the email asks for employees to reply with “5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.” The deadline to reply to the email is 11:59 p.m. EST.

Musk’s announcement of the planned email and the email itself came after President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Musk was doing a “great job” as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a non-cabinet department that aims to cut government spending, but that he would like him to “get more aggressive.”

Musk defended the email, writing on X that it’s a “trivial task” and a “very basic pulse check.”

Democratic senator Patty Murray also called out Musk in a post, saying in a video from the Senate floor on Thursday that Musk “does not know what he’s talking about” when it comes to government spending.

“Spending isn’t a ‘conspiracy’ just because Musk doesn’t know how to read usaspending.gov,” Murray wrote Saturday on X. “A programme isn’t waste just because it doesn’t help the richest man in the world. It isn’t fraud because he doesn’t like it. A law is not illegal just because he disagrees with it.”

Musk responded to Murray on X, writing, “What did you get done this week?”

As the head of DOGE, Musk has gutted the federal workforce, claiming without evidence that he has found “fraud” and “corruption” throughout the government. The Department of Justice has said that Musk is just a White House adviser and not in charge of DOGE, despite Trump saying the opposite.