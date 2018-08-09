A former cheerleader has been captured on dashcam video trying to plead her way out of being arrested by arguing that she is “pretty” and “thoroughbred” white woman.

Bluffton Police Department took the unusual step of releasing footage of Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw’s arrest on Saturday, which has made headlines around the world and accusations of “white privilege”.

Police said the 32-year-old real estate adviser had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was slurring her words when they pulled her over in Bluffton, south Carolina, after seeing her speeding through a stop sign at 60mph.

Cutshaw was breathalysed and recorded a blood-alcohol level at 0.18%, police said. In South Carolina it is illegal to drive a vehicle if your blood-alcohol concentration is 0.08% or higher.

In the footage, Cutshaw is heard begging the officer not to send her to prison, initially listing her background as a cheerleader, dancer and a sorority girl who had graduated from a “high accredited university”.

“Please, I don’t want to know what it’s (prison) like,” Cutshaw sobbed from the patrol car, before adding: “I’m a pretty girl. Don’t make me go in there.”