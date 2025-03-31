Americans Really, Really Hate Trump’s Greenland Plan, CNN Data Chief Says

US President Donald Trump during a swearing-in ceremony for Alina Habba, interim US attorney for New Jersey, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 28, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten recently broke down why President Donald Trump’s push to take over Greenland has got to be “one of the most unpopular ideas” he’s ever heard.

Enten, who appeared on Anderson Cooper 360° on Tuesday, turned to a recent Fox News poll that showed 70% of Americans who don’t agree that the US should take control of Greenland compared to 26% of others who do.

Advertisement

“That is more Americans who were for the impeachment and removal of Richard Nixon by the end of his presidency. This is uniformly unpopular, even only half of Republicans support it,” Enten stressed.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have emphasised this week that people living in the semi-autonomous Danish territory would be better off with America.

Trump, during Vance’s visit to Greenland on Friday, claimed that the US needs the arctic territory for the sake of “international security” and “world peace.”

Advertisement

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen slammed the Trump administration earlier this week for its “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland.

“And it is a pressure that we will resist,” Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

Enten pointed to a January poll showing 85% of Greenland residents responded “no” when asked if the territory should become part of America. 6% of respondents, meanwhile, answered “yes” to the same question.

“To give you an idea of how low 6% is, if you took a poll of Americans and say, ‘Do you believe we actually landed on the moon?’ About 10% of Americans think we faked the moon landing,” Enten noted.

Advertisement

The US has previously shown interest in Greenland.

Following World War II, US officials under President Harry Truman sought an American military base on the island and offered to buy the territory due to “the extreme importance of Greenland to the defence of the United States,” the Associated Press reported.

The US offered Denmark $100 million in gold at the time (about $1 billion today), a bid that Danish officials turned down. The countries instead signed a long-term agreement for the U.S. to have a military base on the island.

Only 33% of Americans were in favor of the purchase at the time while 38% disagreed with the potential buy, per a 1947 poll shared by Enten.

Advertisement