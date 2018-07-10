Henry Nicholls / Reuters The public have been warned not to pick up foreign objects in Amesbury and Salisbury

Residents in Amesbury and Salisbury are being warned not to pick up “any foreign object which could contain liquid or gel” in a new advisory following the death of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess.

As the mother-of-three’s family on Tuesday told of their devastation and remembered the 44-year-old as having “the biggest of hearts”, authorities issued fresh public health warnings.

Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies said people needed to avoid picking up foreign objects “in the interests of their own safety”.

“I want to emphasise to everyone in the Salisbury and Amesbury area that nobody, adult or child, should pick up any foreign object which could contain liquid or gel, in the interests of their own safety,” she said.

“This in practice means do not pick up containers, syringes, needles, cosmetics or similar objects, made of materials such as metal, plastic or glass.

“This is particularly important as families are starting to prepare for their children’s summer holidays and so I am asking that people are extra vigilant. To be clear: do not pick up anything that you haven’t dropped yourself.”

Davies reiterated earlier advice that the “threat to the public is unchanged” and remains low and said that people could continue to use the areas that were cleaned and released back to the public.