Ana Matronic Speaks Out About Decision Not To Take Part In Scissor Sisters' Comeback Tour

Ana Matronic in 2017 via Associated Press

Ana Matronic has spoken out for the first time about the upcoming Scissor Sisters reunion, which she has declined to take part in.

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that Scissor Sisters would be coming together for their first tour in more than a decade in 2025, with Jake Shears, Del Marquis and Babydaddy hitting the road as a three-piece for the first time.

In the original announcement, Ana’s decision not to tour with Scissor Sisters was said to be due to “other projects she is focusing on right now”, which she has now elaborated on further.

Posting on Instagram shortly after the news broke, she told her fans: “People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd.

“In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career.”

Ana Matronic on stage with Jake Shears in 2010 via Associated Press

She explained: “I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies, which has grown into several long-term research and writing projects.

“With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates for this tour.”

And then insisted: “I wish the band and our fans all the best – I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!”

Jake previously told The Independent: “I think it just didn’t line up. It’s not something that she wanted to do at this moment in time. And I didn’t want that to keep us from coming out and playing these songs.”

Meanwhile, Babydaddy explained to BBC News that Ana’s absence gives the rest of the group an opportunity to “get some people on stage and ask some friends to do fun things”.

The Scissor Sisters tour will begin on Friday 16 May 2025 in Nottingham, before hitting up Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester and London in the following week.

It will then conclude with a series of shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin.