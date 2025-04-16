11 Joyfully Chaotic Moments In The And Just Like That Season 3 Trailer

The first trailer for the new season of And Just Like That has been unveiled, ahead of the show’s return next month.

Since it launched two years ago, the much-derided Sex And The City reboot has become known to its loyal viewers as one of the most chaotic shows on TV, largely down to the unpredictable direction the writers take the characters we’ve loved for decades, its occasionally-jarring tone and the general eccentricities of pretty much everyone depicted on screen.

And we’re happy to report that the new trailer for season three is very much business as usual.

Here are 11 stand-out moments of joyful chaos from the new teaser…

Carrie is apparently now dealing with a rat infestation in season 3 of And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker scampers from an infestation of rats in And Just Like That season three HBO

Carrie Bradshaw is also doing something new with her career this time around

Carrie unveils her next writing project in the trailer for And Just Like That season three HBO

A short section of the two-minute trailer sees Carrie on a Zoom call with her publisher, Amanda, and revealing she’s trying out her first work of fiction.

In the same scene, Amanda suggests “romantasy” is having a moment right now, pitching “Sex And The Cauldron” as a title. Perhaps Carrie is writing Hocus Pocus 3 in a full-circle moment for two of her most iconic roles.

These outfits from Lisa and Charlotte are quite something

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis return in the next season of And Just Like That HBO

Let’s just say there’s a lot going on here and move on swiftly…

Apparently, the Carrie and Aidan romance storyline is still trudging along

Carrie sends Aidan a postcard in And Just Like That HBO

In the season two finale, Aidan asks Carrie to wait for him for five years so he can focus on being a dad to his sons, which surprisingly she seems to be on board with.

The season three trailer shows that she and Aidan are still in contact, seemingly sending one another postcards with “nothing” and just a heart on them, respectively.

“Blank postcards gets an ‘aww’?” Miranda asks in one shot, to which Charlotte responds: “Well, not an over-the-top ‘aww’, but it’s better than nothing.”

Miranda is apparently now doing on-camera work for the BBC

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda in And Just Like That HBO

Given how tongue-tied she kept getting in the first two seasons, we can’t wait to see how this turns out…

‘Who’s having a threesome?’ ‘No one!’

Nicole Ari Parker's character has some explaining to do to her family in the new And Just Like That trailer HBO

…what? Why? And, again, what?

Charlotte catches her eldest daughter in a romantic clinch

Lily gets a new love interest in And Just Like That season three HBO

We’ve just realised we kind of have no idea how old Lily is supposed to be these days. The first Sex And The City movie came out almost 17 years ago, but Lily is somehow still a teenager…? Perhaps time just moves differently in the And Just Like That-verse, which we’re just going to accept and not question further.

Seema tucks into some KFC during a heart-to-heart with Carrie

A snakeskin robe and a KFC bucket – an iconic combo if ever there was one HBO

“At my age, do I really want to be starting over?” she questions.

A bigger quandary, Seema, is whether these are really the things you want to be pondering while you’re chowing down on a bargain bucket.

Aidan frightens Carrie not once but twice

John Corbett is back for a new season of And Just Like That as Aidan HBO

First, he apparently lets himself into her house, prompting one of SJP’s iconic screams.

Then, he attempts the old romantic gesture of tossing pebbles at her window, only to end up completely shattering one in the front of her new luxury gaffe. Fortunately, Carrie is a literal millionaire these days, so we’re sure it’s swiftly dealt with.

Rock is now doing amateur theatre

Charlotte's youngest child, Rock, tries something new in season three of And Just Like That HBO

Maybe not even amateur, to be fair, perhaps in the gap since season two they’re now treading the boards on Broadway. Anything can happen – this is And Just Like That…

And finally, yes, Carrie still has the cat

Didn't Carrie literally call her cat Shoe? Wild... HBO

Cute.