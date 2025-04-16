11 Joyfully Chaotic Moments In The And Just Like That Season 3 Trailer

The first trailer for the new season of And Just Like That has been unveiled, ahead of the show’s return next month.
Since it launched two years ago, the much-derided Sex And The City reboot has become known to its loyal viewers as one of the most chaotic shows on TV, largely down to the unpredictable direction the writers take the characters we’ve loved for decades, its occasionally-jarring tone and the general eccentricities of pretty much everyone depicted on screen.
And we’re happy to report that the new trailer for season three is very much business as usual.
Here are 11 stand-out moments of joyful chaos from the new teaser…
Carrie is apparently now dealing with a rat infestation in season 3 of And Just Like That
So far in the series, we’ve seen Sarah Jessica Parker’s character wet the bed (remember that?), projectile vomit in the street and receive an unsolicited dick pic while attending a party with Gloria Steinem, so really, the sight of her scampering from an influx of rats in her otherwise-idyllic garden is nothing.
Carrie Bradshaw is also doing something new with her career this time around
A short section of the two-minute trailer sees Carrie on a Zoom call with her publisher, Amanda, and revealing she’s trying out her first work of fiction.
In the same scene, Amanda suggests “romantasy” is having a moment right now, pitching “Sex And The Cauldron” as a title. Perhaps Carrie is writing Hocus Pocus 3 in a full-circle moment for two of her most iconic roles.
These outfits from Lisa and Charlotte are quite something
Let’s just say there’s a lot going on here and move on swiftly…
Apparently, the Carrie and Aidan romance storyline is still trudging along
In the season two finale, Aidan asks Carrie to wait for him for five years so he can focus on being a dad to his sons, which surprisingly she seems to be on board with.
The season three trailer shows that she and Aidan are still in contact, seemingly sending one another postcards with “nothing” and just a heart on them, respectively.
“Blank postcards gets an ‘aww’?” Miranda asks in one shot, to which Charlotte responds: “Well, not an over-the-top ‘aww’, but it’s better than nothing.”
Miranda is apparently now doing on-camera work for the BBC
Given how tongue-tied she kept getting in the first two seasons, we can’t wait to see how this turns out…
‘Who’s having a threesome?’ ‘No one!’
…what? Why? And, again, what?
Charlotte catches her eldest daughter in a romantic clinch
We’ve just realised we kind of have no idea how old Lily is supposed to be these days. The first Sex And The City movie came out almost 17 years ago, but Lily is somehow still a teenager…? Perhaps time just moves differently in the And Just Like That-verse, which we’re just going to accept and not question further.
Seema tucks into some KFC during a heart-to-heart with Carrie
“At my age, do I really want to be starting over?” she questions.
A bigger quandary, Seema, is whether these are really the things you want to be pondering while you’re chowing down on a bargain bucket.
Aidan frightens Carrie not once but twice
First, he apparently lets himself into her house, prompting one of SJP’s iconic screams.
Then, he attempts the old romantic gesture of tossing pebbles at her window, only to end up completely shattering one in the front of her new luxury gaffe. Fortunately, Carrie is a literal millionaire these days, so we’re sure it’s swiftly dealt with.
Rock is now doing amateur theatre
Maybe not even amateur, to be fair, perhaps in the gap since season two they’re now treading the boards on Broadway. Anything can happen – this is And Just Like That…
And finally, yes, Carrie still has the cat
Cute.
And Just Like That returns to US screens on Thursday 29 May, meaning we should expect it in the UK the following day on Now and Sky.