And Just Like That... Trailer Catches Up With Sex And The City Women Two Decades Later

The trailer for And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival series, is finally here ― and from the looks of it, the chic footwear, racy humour and pithy wisdom of the original have remained intact.

The clip, unveiled Tuesday, offers clues as to what Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) are up to more than two decades after SATC kicked off its original run.

There’s a renewed emphasis on friendship and family, as well as fresh concerns about finding ― and maintaining ― love at midlife. A host of new friends, including Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), are along for the ride, too

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That... below.

Each of the gals appears to be still married to their spouses, though the crew itself is no longer a foursome due to the absence of Kim Cattrall, who passed on reprising the character of Samantha Jones for well-documented reasons.

Turns out Samantha’s departure hasn’t diminished the series’ penchant for raunchy jokes entirely: At one point, podcast host Che (Sara Ramirez) asks Carrie if she’s ever masturbated in a public place.

Given the original show’s depiction of casual and, at times, unsatisfying sex for women in their 30s, some viewers have questioned the creative intentions behind And Just Like That... given that the characters are now in their mid-50s.

In an interview with Vogue magazine for its December issue, Parker and her co-stars shrugged off such speculation.

“In the spring of 2020, I was talking with [writer-director Michael Patrick King] about doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes making of Sex and the City,” Parker said. “And we spoke about what we were missing in the pandemic: joy, community, the experience of being together. The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.”

“People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me,” added Davis. “Are women’s lives not interesting now? Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’ For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time.”

